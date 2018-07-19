Indiana redshirt junior wide receiver Nick Westbrook on Monday was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., announced today. The award annually recognizes the outstanding FBS receiver in college football, regardless of position.

Westbrook returns to action in 2018 after missing the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL sustained on the season-opening kickoff last fall. He caught 54 passes for 994 yards and six touchdowns en route to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention recognition in 2016, his most recent season at full strength.

The Lake Mary, Fla., native's yardage total ranked second in the Big Ten that year and seventh all-time in a single season in program history. His reception total ranked seventh in the conference, while his touchdown total tied for seventh.

Because the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver, any player - running back, slot back, wide receiver, tight end - is eligible for the award.

The Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers, selects the award's recipient. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted.

Candidates are chosen on the basis on actual, not potential, performance, according to the award's website. Receivers can be added periodically during the season based on their performance. The complete criteria for inclusion can be found here.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the ten Biletnikoff Award semifinalists on Nov. 12, 2018, following the vote by the distinguished members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee.

Following another vote, the three finalists will be named on Nov. 20, 2018.

From there, College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff will announce the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner on Dec. 6, 2018, during a presentation on The Home Depot College Football Awards show televised from 7-9 p.m. eastern time on ESPN.

The winner will then be presented the award's trophy by Biletnikoff and keynote speaker Aaron Taylor, the 1993 Lombardi Award and Jim Parker Award winner, in front of 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, according to a release.

Previous award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper and Larry Fitzgerald. Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington won the Biletnikoff Award last season.

