Since arriving in mid-January, both IU Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou and Athletic Performance Coach Dr. Matt Rhea have helped the Hoosiers make considerable improvement when it comes to their strength and conditioning performance.

IU head coach Tom Allen on Friday told TheHoosier.com so far he's "very pleased" with the impact both men have had on the program.

"You base that all off of what you physically observe. Our players look different. You talk to them and everybody says the same things. I ask them, 'What's the biggest difference?'" Allen said. " Without question, they're like, 'Coach, the intensity. The intensity of the workouts, the intensity of the coaching staff.' That was a major difference right away."

Ballou has maintained consistent expectations from the start and been honest with his feedback to players.

Take sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor, a BTN.com All-Freshman team honorable mention who early on was told he could be more explosive based on data gathered by Ballou and Dr. Rhea in the first three weeks - even though he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds coming out of high school according to his HUDL profile.

Though extremely demanding, it's an approach that has won Indiana's players over, according to Allen.

"He's pushing them harder than I think they every thought they could be pushed," Allen said. "It's been a systematic pushing and now they love it because they see the results. They see they're getting stronger. The numbers don't lie. They feel better, they feel more explosive, they're getting faster, those are the tangible things."

When players step up to the equipment in the weight room, an iPad looms over their right shoulder. From there, they navigate the built-in software to find their name and sign in to have the performance measured and recorded.

There's also machines that work other muscles and give a specific firing number which helps Ballou and Dr. Rhea determine what weaknesses to be targeted for specific players.

"The structure of the program is designed for a lot of immediate feedback and a lot of communication, a lot of data that is utilized that lets (the players) see the growth," Allen said. "The guess work is taken out in some ways with a lot of other programs I've been around, and I think that creates immediate feedback for our guys and motivates them because they're seeing it right in front of them and everything's charted."

Allen said players are documenting their performance after each workout for each position, which in turn has created healthy competition among position groups.

There's still plenty of work to be done, Allen admits, but he's pleased with the work that has been put in at the start.

"It's got to continue," Allen said. "We've got a long ways to go and a lot of hard work ahead of us, but the foundation is really being laid for the type of strength and conditioning program I envision having here."