In a way, there are two forms of treatment for Matt Stauder in his battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

He has the prescribed treatments he receives from the Simon Skjodt Cancer Center in Indianapolis, and he also has attending practices and hanging out with IU football players.

Stauder, an equipment manager for the IU football team, wouldn't want it any other way.

"I'm feeling absolutely great, to be honest. Even at practice, I feel great," Stauder said Tuesday morning. "Throughout this entire treatments process, I haven't experienced any symptoms, really. I've been feeling just like my normal self. Actually, I've put on about 20 pounds, which is hard to believe."

Stauder first learned he had Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in April. He said he noticed the lymph nodes on the right side of his neck were bigger and felt hard. He had planned to go home that weekend to see his mom anyway, and once he pointed it out to his mom, they had him taken to a doctor right away.

Tests for mono, which is what Stauder thought he had, came back negative, but the doctors still wanted him to get an ultrasound on his neck.

"Of course, I was like, 'This is not good,'" Stauder said.

After getting the ultrasound and having a biopsy, Stauder found out he had Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was expected to start treatment on May 8.

IU redshirt senior running back Ricky Brookins learned of Stauder's situation and immediately wanted to help. So Brookins set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to offset some of the medical bills that would follow, immediately texting group chat for IU's running backs and spreading the word to the rest of his Hoosier teammates.

"Ricky's an amazing guy. He went out of his way to set up a GoFundMe for me and my cause," Stauder said. "He would be texting me like, 'Dude, we're at this much money already.' I was like oh my gosh. He kept telling me he had to raise the max amount on the GoFundMe because we just kept on exceeding it. Every single time I was just like, this is unbelievable. I can't believe it. He's definitely one of my closest friends on the team, to say the least. He's actually a neighbor of mine, so we've become pretty close. It's special."

Indeed, Brookins and Stauder share a special bond.

The two are neighborhoods and regularly hang out off the field, playing the popular video game Fortnite.

Brookins keeps tabs on Stauder often.

"He comes over a lot," Brookins said. "The past few weeks, we've been hanging out every day, basically, sitting out on his porch, talking about whatever, playing Xbox. I try not to talk about treatments too much because he's already positive about that and it's going well, so I'm like, let's just go on like life is normal and be buds."

Brookins said Stauder is at practice every day except for days when he has treatments.

Well, except for the day he had two treatments, and still showed up to perform his duties.

"He's dedicated," Brookins said. "We want you to rest, but if he's enjoying it, let him be out there and do his thing."

"Just what everybody has done for me at this program (drove me to do that)," Stauder said. "From coaches to players to administrators, just reaching out to me and showing their support. I just wanted to moreso get out here and show my gratitude and pay homage back to them."

That supporter, according to Stauder, has been overwhelming. Currently, $23,543 of the $25,000 goal has been raised as of 2:25 p.m. eastern time Tuesday afternoon.

Stauder will get a another CAT scan soon after getting one this Friday, a full body scan to determine of the cancer has spread anywhere else. The most recent CAT scan showed the cancer hasn't spread anywhere else, according to Stauder, but doctors told him there are still some large lymph nodes hanging around.

The goal goal of the last three treatments is to eliminate the remaining large nodes, but if that doesn't happen, Stauder said doctors hope those lymph nodes hold scare issue, which is normal.

Best of all?

"(Doctors) said you have a very good chance of this never returning after treatment," Stauder said.

Regardless of the outcome of that CAT scan, Stauder will remain optimistic.

"Staying positive is what it's about. I just want to be back out here doing what I love, staying positive," Stauder said. "I don't want to have down days where I'm thinking about the negatives and all situations, but if I'm staying positive about it and telling myself every day, 'I'm gonna beat this. I'm gonna obey everything the doctors ask me to,' there's no reason I can not beat this."

Note: If you would like to support Stauder, click here to view his GoFundMe page.