Indiana football now has six kickoff times set for the upcoming season.

The program on Thursday morning announced its Sept. 1 season opener at Florida International will kick off at 7 p.m. eastern time in Miami, Fla. on CBS Sports Network.

On Thursday afternoon, it announced its Sept. 8 home-opener vs. Virginia kicks off at 7:30 p.m. eastern time on the Big Ten Network (BTN), followed by its Sept. 15 home contest Ball State at noon eastern time on BTN.

Additionally, Indiana's road game at Ohio State will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. for 4 p.m. eastern time. The broadcast designation will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, Indiana's homecoming game vs. Iowa on Oct. 13 is set for noon eastern time on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. Its Friday night contest at Minnesota on Oct. 26 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

Lastly, Indiana's home contest vs. Penn State will be televised by ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 but kickoff will be determined at a later date.

The Hoosiers also provided updates for future schedules as well. According to the release:

• 2019 and 2022: The Hoosiers will host Eastern Illinois on Sept. 7, 2019. Their previously scheduled home game against Western Kentucky has moved to Sept. 17, 2022.

• 2022: The Idaho home game has moved from Sept. 17, 2022 to Sept. 10, 2022.

• 2022, 2024: The Charlotte home game has moved from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 28, 2024.

• 2024: IU will host Florida International on Aug. 31, 2024. This game replaces last year's cancelation due to Hurricane Irma.

The full future schedules can be viewed here.