Indiana football has added a transfer from the ACC to its roster.

Kayton Samuels, a graduate transfer at defensive tackle from Syracuse, announced a commitment to the Hoosiers on Sunday.

He started seven games for Syracuse last season, finishing the year with 12 total tackles, including a sack and two quarterback pressures.

"This past journey has been a stressful one for me - felt like I lost myself without the game," he wrote on Instagram. "Im even more grateful for it now.

"I’m extremely happy to say I’M BACK and I’M BETTER!"

The 6-0, 300-pound Samuels lettered three seasons at Syracuse, totaling 44 tackles over his career, including 4.5 for a loss. He also notched one fumble recover in 24 total starts.

He was ranked a two-star recruit in the class of 2014, choosing Syracuse over Buffalo, Florida International, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Mercer among others.