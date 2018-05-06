Indiana Football: Kayton Samuels Commits To IU
Indiana football has added a transfer from the ACC to its roster.
Kayton Samuels, a graduate transfer at defensive tackle from Syracuse, announced a commitment to the Hoosiers on Sunday.
He started seven games for Syracuse last season, finishing the year with 12 total tackles, including a sack and two quarterback pressures.
"This past journey has been a stressful one for me - felt like I lost myself without the game," he wrote on Instagram. "Im even more grateful for it now.
"I’m extremely happy to say I’M BACK and I’M BETTER!"
The 6-0, 300-pound Samuels lettered three seasons at Syracuse, totaling 44 tackles over his career, including 4.5 for a loss. He also notched one fumble recover in 24 total starts.
He was ranked a two-star recruit in the class of 2014, choosing Syracuse over Buffalo, Florida International, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Mercer among others.
Bachelors- Syracuse University 🍊✔️— Kayton Samuels (@JustMyfans) May 6, 2018
Masters- Indiana University 🔴⚪️🕹 LOADING.....
B1G— Kayton Samuels (@JustMyfans) May 6, 2018
