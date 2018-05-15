Pollard on Tuesday released his Top 8 schools via his personal Twitter account, naming IU, UCF, Rutgers, Duke, West Virginia, Louisville, N.C. State and Virginia Tech as his finalists.

Class of 2019 3-star Florida defensive end Norell Pollard has narrowed his recruitment, and Indiana made the cut.

The 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive linemen is Rivals' No. 47 strongside defensive end nationally and No. 84 player in Florida. He has held an IU offer since Jan. 18.

Pollard's list was trimmed from 19 total offers, including: Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Syracuse and Tennessee among others. His most recent known visit was an unofficial one to UCF in mid-February.

Eventually, he'll have to narrow his list even further as recruits are only allowed to take a maximum of five official visits.

Pollard was named to the Orlando Sentinel's All-Area second team as a junior after helping lead Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva to a 12-2 overall record an an appearance in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A state semifinals.