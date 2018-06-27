In addition to Indiana, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) High product announced Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Purdue will be the schools he focuses on from this point forward in his recruitment.

Rivals' No. 62 offensive tackle nationally and No. 86 player in Florida, Boateng narrowed his list from 36 offers. He has already taken an official visit to Pittsburgh, doing so the weekend of June 15-17. With last weekend - the weekend of June 24-26 - being the final weekend for summer official visits, any additional ones visits cannot be made until the opening day of classes for Boateng's senior year.

Boateng also took an unofficial visit to IU on June 11.