Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-27 10:13:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: IU In Top Six For 2019 3-Star Florida OT Kaleb Boateng

A3atgvffgxgcjqbeef0y
Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.
Yrxxdqdnapv8epxkou6c
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Class of 2019 3-star Florida offensive tackle Kaleb Boateng released his top six schools Tuesday afternoon, and Indiana made the cut.

In addition to Indiana, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) High product announced Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Purdue will be the schools he focuses on from this point forward in his recruitment.

Rivals' No. 62 offensive tackle nationally and No. 86 player in Florida, Boateng narrowed his list from 36 offers. He has already taken an official visit to Pittsburgh, doing so the weekend of June 15-17. With last weekend - the weekend of June 24-26 - being the final weekend for summer official visits, any additional ones visits cannot be made until the opening day of classes for Boateng's senior year.

Boateng also took an unofficial visit to IU on June 11.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}