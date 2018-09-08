Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Anchored by 204 rushing yards from freshman running back Stevie Scott , the Hoosiers built up a 20-9 halftime lead in Bloomington on Saturday night before hanging on for a 20-16 win over Virginia.

7:15 p.m. ET: We're ready to get underway in Bloomington. Captains are Jonathan Crawford, Jacob Robinson, Luke Timian and Wes Martin.

Very sparse crowd today with pouring - pouring - down rain. It's been a monsoon and it's supposed to continue through the week.

14:54 1Q: IU chooses to defer so Virginia will receive. They return the kickoff to the 29.

9:36 1Q: Virginia 7, Indiana 0 - UVa scores a touchdown on its first drive on an 11-play, 71-yard drive. IU gave up a first down on a second-and-16 on that drive, plus a 3rd-and-6 and 3rd-and-9.

Had opportunities. Just couldn't get the last stop.

6:27 1Q: Indiana 7, Virginia 7 - And the Hoosiers answer. Virginia had IU in a 3rd-and-8 early in the drive, but Peyton Ramsey picked up a first down on a nine-yard scoot.

Stevie Scott cut through the UVa defense up the middle and ran away for a 40-yard score.

5:53 1Q: Indiana 13, Virginia 9 - Whoa. Micah McFadden forces a fumble on Virginia's kick return, and Bryant Fitzgerald recovers.

A quick two plays, 21 yards later, Hoosiers are in the endzone on a nine yard pass from Ramsey to Hale.

However, IU's extra point try is blocked, and UVa runs it back for a two-point conversion.

1:36 2Q: Indiana 20, Virginia 9 - What was first and up and down game turned quickly into what you expect in this weather...lots of back-and-forth and punting.

Until a sudden explosion from IU including a 33-yard pass from Ramsey to Hale, followed by a 23-yard catch by Nick Westbrook for a touchdown has the Hoosiers up 11 with less than two minutes in the half.

AND IU gets the ball back to start the second.