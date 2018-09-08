Instant Rewind: Indiana 20, Virginia 16
Anchored by 204 rushing yards from freshman running back Stevie Scott, the Hoosiers built up a 20-9 halftime lead in Bloomington on Saturday night before hanging on for a 20-16 win over Virginia.
Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.
7:15 p.m. ET: We're ready to get underway in Bloomington. Captains are Jonathan Crawford, Jacob Robinson, Luke Timian and Wes Martin.
Very sparse crowd today with pouring - pouring - down rain. It's been a monsoon and it's supposed to continue through the week.
14:54 1Q: IU chooses to defer so Virginia will receive. They return the kickoff to the 29.
9:36 1Q: Virginia 7, Indiana 0 - UVa scores a touchdown on its first drive on an 11-play, 71-yard drive. IU gave up a first down on a second-and-16 on that drive, plus a 3rd-and-6 and 3rd-and-9.
Had opportunities. Just couldn't get the last stop.
6:27 1Q: Indiana 7, Virginia 7 - And the Hoosiers answer. Virginia had IU in a 3rd-and-8 early in the drive, but Peyton Ramsey picked up a first down on a nine-yard scoot.
Stevie Scott cut through the UVa defense up the middle and ran away for a 40-yard score.
5:53 1Q: Indiana 13, Virginia 9 - Whoa. Micah McFadden forces a fumble on Virginia's kick return, and Bryant Fitzgerald recovers.
A quick two plays, 21 yards later, Hoosiers are in the endzone on a nine yard pass from Ramsey to Hale.
However, IU's extra point try is blocked, and UVa runs it back for a two-point conversion.
1:36 2Q: Indiana 20, Virginia 9 - What was first and up and down game turned quickly into what you expect in this weather...lots of back-and-forth and punting.
Until a sudden explosion from IU including a 33-yard pass from Ramsey to Hale, followed by a 23-yard catch by Nick Westbrook for a touchdown has the Hoosiers up 11 with less than two minutes in the half.
AND IU gets the ball back to start the second.
Let’s check in with our correspondent for a halftime update #IUFB pic.twitter.com/ksDe82cAhN— Barstool IU (@IUBarstool) September 9, 2018
HALF: Indiana 20, Virginia 9. pic.twitter.com/VYvvDQ97UP— Mike Miller (@MikeMillerHT) September 9, 2018
11:53 3Q: Indiana 20, Virginia 9 - Disappointing opening drive to start this half where a 42-yard run by Stevie Scott goes to waste. Hoosiers had a first-and-10 at the UVa 25 and ended up settling for a field goal, which was then blocked and returned by UVa to the IU 35.
7:59 3Q: Indiana 20, Virginia 16 - And UVa promptly marches down field, a seven play, 65-yard touchdown drive to pull within one possession.
10:06 4Q: Indiana 20, Virginia 16 - Unchanged game, but now UVa is taking over at their own 13.
It'd be a long drive, but you can sense a little frustration in this one and UVa is really only one big drive/play from taking a lead.
7:19 4Q: Indiana 20, Virginia 16 - Nice stop for the Hoosiers and they take over at their own 13.
3:23 4Q: Indiana 20, Virginia 16 - Hoosiers move the ball but can't get into field goal range. Forced to punt from the UVa 37, fair caught at the UVa 9.
Might be last chance for Virginia here.
FINAL: Indiana 20, Virginia 16 - UVa drove all the way down to the IU 27 but couldn't punch it in. Had one last chance on an untimed down after a defensive pass interference was called on a would-be game-winning interception for IU, but a pass was broken up in the endzone.
Hoosiers hang on to improve to 2-0 on the year.
----
