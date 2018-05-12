One of Indiana's top in-state targets has the Hoosiers among his narrowed list of schools.

Class of 2019 3-star Fort Wayne (ind.) Wayne wide receiver Craig Young on Saturday afternoon released his top five, which comprised of Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Purdue, and Michigan State.

"As I talked to my family and friends I have did some research and decided to come up with a Top 5 (all glory to God)," Young wrote in a post on his personal Twitter account. "Please respect my decisions."