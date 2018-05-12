Indiana Football: Hoosiers Make Top Five For In-State 3-Star WR Craig Young
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
One of Indiana's top in-state targets has the Hoosiers among his narrowed list of schools.
Class of 2019 3-star Fort Wayne (ind.) Wayne wide receiver Craig Young on Saturday afternoon released his top five, which comprised of Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Purdue, and Michigan State.
"As I talked to my family and friends I have did some research and decided to come up with a Top 5 (all glory to God)," Young wrote in a post on his personal Twitter account. "Please respect my decisions."
Top 5..... Top 5..... Top 5..... AGTG 🙏🏿💯 pic.twitter.com/q1TVzpiIHQ— YoungStuna 😎 (CY) (@craig_young00) May 12, 2018
Young trimmed it down to those five schools from a list of 11 offers and 13 total interests. In addition to Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Purdue and Michigan State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Toledo and Wisconsin also extended scholarship offers during his recruitment, with Notre Dame and Penn State showing interest.
Young took an unofficial to Indiana on March 25, then unofficially visited Ohio State to watch practice on April 4 and its spring game on April 14.
Bloomington, Indiana ⚪️🔴🗣 pic.twitter.com/T63yBze3VY— YoungStuna 😎 (CY) (@craig_young00) March 25, 2018
As a junior, Young totaled 29 receptions for 367 yards and 4 touchdowns. Although Wayne went 5-7, they did make a run the to Class 4A section 23 championship. Young is also a standout basketball player for the generals, averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 23 games last season. He is currently competing in track and field for Wayne as well.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.