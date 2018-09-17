IU redshirt senior wide receiver/punt returner J-Shun Harris and freshman running back Stevie Scott each picked up weekly honors from the Big Ten on Monday afternoon. Harris was named Special Teams Player of the Week while Scott was named the conference's Freshman of the Week.

Harris' 86-yard punt return for a touchdown in Indiana's 38-10 win over Ball State gave him three for his career, tying Tim Wilbur's program record. This season alone, the Fishers, Ind., native's 111 overall punt return yards (tied for 11th nationally) and 13.9 average (23rd nationally) are both good for second in the Big Ten.

Scott, meanwhile, became the fastest true freshman to rush for 100 yards in two games after carrying the ball 18 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns last Saturday. The Syracuse, N.Y., native is second in the conference in yardage (388, tied for eighth nationally) and third in attempts (69, seventh nationally). Amongst true freshmen running backs, he leads the nation in carries and is second in yardage.

Indiana opens Big Ten play hosting No. 24 Michigan State at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. eastern time on the Big Ten Network.