Indiana quarterback Brandon Dawkins has been on campus for approximately one week, which means a new playbook isn't the only thing he's getting acclimated to.

"Still trying to figure out my way around this facility," Dawkins said. "Still got to get my little ID card."

Aside from that, the transition to his new school has been relatively seamless and there's been no new surprises compared to his unofficial visit to Bloomington this spring.

So far, he's been to TJ Maxx locally to get a few things for his new home near campus and The Fashion Mall in Indianapolis, but that's about it.

He also visited the library today to try to get his Crimson Card - IU's student ID card - but was denied.

"It is what it is," Dawkins said, laughing. "You've got to shoot your shot still."

Dawkins joined the program as a grad transfer from Arizona, where he completed 188 of 334 passes (56.3 percent) for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. and also registered 282 carries for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

His commitment to the Hoosiers came less than two weeks after an unofficial visit which went so well that it resulted in him cancelling other planned visits.

He had an expansive list of reasons why he ultimately joined, but the two biggest factors were the fit with offensive coordinator Mike DeBord and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan, the family feel to the program and the amount of effort players devoted into making the team better.

"When I came on my visit, they had a little scrimmage and I saw (wide receiver) Luke Timian stayed after and caught 200 extra balls from a jug machine," Dawkins said. "Little things like that show players are invested. I didn't want to go somewhere where football wasn't important. It seemed really important to the guys here, and that made me fall in love with it pretty quick."

Timian hosted Dawkins on his visit and became one of his first friends on the team. He's also connected with redshirt junior wide receiver Nick Westbrook, redshirt senior running back Ricky Brookins and sophomore running back Morgan Ellison.

Dawkins said he has reached out to the quarterbacks he'll be competing against for the starting job in redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey and true freshman Michael Penix Jr. Dawkins also made it clear he's there to help.

"I'm not just some jerk that's coming in trying to steal everybody's job and be a jerk about it," Dawkins said. "Come in to help in any way I can, not trying to do too much too fast. I've only been here for a week, so I don't expect to jump in and run the program. That's my attitude and that's what I want to do, but I'm not coming in and stepping on any toes or being forceful in any way. I want to be a helping hand."

Outside of building relationships with other teammates, his time has primarily been spent coming into the weight room at Memorial Stadium for summer workouts.

His goal is to be in the best shape possible so he can execute Indiana's offense effectively. But those individual goals are part of bigger aspirations for Indiana in his lone season with the program.

"I want to do whatever I can to do my part to put more wins in the win-loss column for this team," Dawkins said. "On a positive note, go to a good bowl and have overall a really good season."