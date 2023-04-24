News More News
Indiana football game with Indiana State moved to Friday

Jim Coyle • TheHoosier
Publisher
@jimcoyleISB
Indiana University '91 BA Speech Communication, former television sports anchor at WLKY-CBS, WJFW-NBC, KNDU-NBC, current host on Indiana Sports Beat Radio and "After The Game" with Todd Leary

The Indiana Hoosiers football team was already planning for a tough start to the 2023 football season with a home opener against probable B1G favorite Ohio State on September 2. Indiana's week 2 game against Indiana State, has now been moved up a day to Friday, September 8. That gives Indiana one less day to recover from the Buckeyes and prepare for the Sycamores. On the positive side maybe it will help the following week when Indiana meets Louisville in Indianapolis?

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second straight season, the Indiana football program will host a contest on a Friday. The Hoosiers will welcome Indiana State to Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 8. Kick time and television designations will be announced at a later date. The Hoosiers hosted Illinois on Friday night to open the 2022 campaign in a 23-20 come-from-behind victory at The Rock. Indiana is 3-2 all-time in Friday contests, with the other two wins during the 2005 (Central Michigan) and 1987 (at Minnesota) seasons. The full 2023 schedule is below:

Sep 2 Ohio State

Sep 8 Indiana State (Friday)

Sep 16 vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis)

Sep 23 Akron

Sep 30 at Maryland

Oct 14 at Michigan

Oct 21 Rutgers

Oct 28 at Penn State

Nov 4 Wisconsin

Nov 11 at Illinois

Nov 18 Michigan State

Nov 25 at Purdue


Season tickets are on sale now through the Indiana Ticket Office or online via IUHoosiers.com/Tickets. The ticket office, located inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, is opened from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or available via phone at (812)855-4006.

