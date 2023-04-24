Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

The Indiana Hoosiers football team was already planning for a tough start to the 2023 football season with a home opener against probable B1G favorite Ohio State on September 2. Indiana's week 2 game against Indiana State, has now been moved up a day to Friday, September 8. That gives Indiana one less day to recover from the Buckeyes and prepare for the Sycamores. On the positive side maybe it will help the following week when Indiana meets Louisville in Indianapolis?