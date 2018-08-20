Ticker
Indiana Football: Four IU Opponents Featured In Preseason AP Poll

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer (left) and Indiana head coach Tom Allen shake hands after the Buckeyes' 49-21 season-opening win over the Hoosiers in Bloomington last August. Ohio State is one of four IU opponents featured in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.
Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports Images

Four of Indiana's 2018 regular season opponents are included in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday afternoon.

Ohio State (Oct. 6) ranked highest at No. 5, followed by Penn State (Oct. 20) at No. 10, Michigan State (Sept. 22) at No. 11 and Michigan (Nov. 17) at No. 14.

The Buckeyes cracks the top five for the third time in four years, while the Nittany Lions made their second consecutive appearance in the Top 10. The Spartans make their fourth Top 15 appearance in a row, while the Wolverines make their third.

Iowa, Indiana's homecoming opponent, was among others receiving votes with eight.

Indiana opens the 2018 season Sept. 1 at Florida International at 7 p.m. eastern time. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest.

Click here to view the complete preseason AP Top 25 poll.

----

