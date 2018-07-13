EA Sports' Madden NFL 19 isn't due out in stores until the first week of August, but the video game franchise has already released its ratings ahead of its annual release with two former IU running backs making appearances.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman earned an 86 overall, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi, Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and New Orleans Saints' Mark Ingram for the 14th-highest rating at the position.

Madden gave Coleman a 94 for speed, 92 for acceleration and 95 for agility. His speed is tied with the Washington Redskins' Keith Marshall and Dallas Cowboys' Tavon Austin for third-fastest among all running backs. Coleman is tied with six others for the second-most agile running back in the game.



Meanwhile, Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard earned an 85 overall, tied with the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook, Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch, San Fracisco 49ers' Jerick McKinnon and Houston Texans' Lamar Miller for the 18th-highest rating at the position.

Madden gave Howard a 90 for speed, 91 for acceleration and 89 for agility.

Madden NFL 19 will be released on Aug. 10. The Falcons will kick off the preseason that same night at the New York Jets at 7:30 p.m. eastern time, while the Bears will be in action eight days earlier against the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

Atlanta's 2018 regular season officially begins Thursday, Sept. 6 at 8:20 p.m. eastern time at Philadelphia. Chicago's 2018 regular season kicks off three days later at Green Bay at 8:20 p.m. eastern time on Sunday night football.

Click here to view additional ratings for Madden NFL 19.