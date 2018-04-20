The Indiana football program on Friday afternoon announced a $2 million gift from former captain Terry Tallen which will fund the renovation of the football team area in Memorial Stadium. Tallen's gift is the largest to IU by a former IU football player.

"Our new cutting-edge Indiana football complex will give our players another winning edge," Tallen said Friday.

The 25,000 square-foot complex, located beaneath the west stands, will be renamed the Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex and open in time for the 2019 season.

It will include the Trent and Julie Green Locker Room (named in 2003), coaches' locker room, team lounge, recruiting area, equipment room and Dr. John M. Miller Training Room (named in 1994). Artist renderings are not yet available at this time.

"Recruiting is extremely competitive these days," Tallen said. "Having the opportunity to upgrade the facilities, get better recruits, give more to our existing players, it was just an honor and something I deeply wanted to do."

IU head coach Tom Allen thanked Tallen for his investment in both current and future players and also emphasized the impact Tallen's gift will have on recruiting.

"You can't put a price tag on what it means for recruiting," Allen said.

Tallen was recruited to IU out of Hamilton (Ohio) Stephen T. Badin High School by former IU head coach Lee Corso and assistant coach Jim Gruden.

After a decorated preps career which include All-State honors and co-captain of the Ohio All Star team, he earned captain status twice at IU, including being the captain of IU's 1979 nationally-ranked Holiday Bowl championship team which earned the program's first bowl victory.

He finished his Indiana career a three-year letterman and graduated from the Kelley School of Business in 1982.

"My time at IU, particularly as a student athlete playing football, truly shaped my life for success, and I’ve dreamed of giving back ever since I first stepped onto this spectacular campus," Tallen said.

Tallen's numerous contributions to IU as an alumnus include establishing the Terry Tallen Football Leadership Scholarship in 2008 which is given each year to a team captain and co-chairing the IU Holiday Bowl scholarship fund in 1999 which raised $100,000 for this annual scholarship.

Tallen founded Tallen Capital Partners LLC, a privately held, vertically integrated retail and mixed-use real estate investment and development organization with offices in San Diego and San Francisco, in 2001 and remains the company's Chairman and CEO.

"We are tremendously thankful and grateful for the generous gift from Terry Tallen and his family," IU Athletics Director Fred Glass said. "The New Terry Tallen Complex will make a huge difference in the lives of both our students and staff on a daily basis. Terry has had an enormous impact on IU Football and IU Athletics for more than 40 years as a player and alumnus, and we are thrilled to have his name permanently associated with IU Athletics and our football program."