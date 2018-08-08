Indiana football on Wednesday afternoon wrapped up Day 6 of fall camp. It marked the second consecutive day of a full-pads practice after two days of players wearing shells - helmets and shoulder pads, but no thigh pads. Thus, contact was encouraged - except toward the quarterbacks who wore blue non-contact jerseys.

Following practice, Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby and safeties coach Kasey Teegardin met with the media to discuss a number of topics, including younger players standing out, the assessment of their respective position groups to this point, and more.