He primarily plays cornerback, but freshman Reese Taylor is officially listed as an athlete on Indiana's roster.

Normally given to a prospect who's versatile enough to play more than one position coming out of high school, the label appropriately describes how Indiana wants to use the 5-foot-11, 183-pound playmaker.

"He's got a lot of skills," Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. "We've got him back there catching punts, he's very natural with that. Playing different positions on offense and getting a core foundation at corner as well."

Taylor played quarterback the entirety of his senior season at Indianapolis Ben Davis last fall. However, he also played cornerback and wide receiver prior to making the full-time switch to quarterback during the final year of his preps career.

Although quarterback took up the majority of his week-to-week duties, he also gained special teams experience by returning punts occasionally - including one for 52 yards. He caught three passes for 87 yards and one touchdown at wide receiver in 10 games during his sophomore season.

"Right now, I’m playing corner, but wherever Coach Allen needs me, that’s where I’m going to be at," Taylor said earlier this summer. "I’m gonna play as much as I can, anywhere I can."

While Taylor is not the first athlete to be recruited by Indiana, his physical abilities are rare for Indiana to have on its roster according to Big Ten Network analyst Howard Griffith.

"Reese is obviously a guy that you know what he can do," Griffith said. "His athleticism, Indiana's not always had that here."

How Taylor gets used on offense remains to be seen. Since Taylor primarily plays corner, the defense gets first dibs on him.

Indiana's coaches are in agreement on this, though: They will find a way to get him on the field.

"(Those staff meetings are) friendly, but I've been winning because I'm a defensive guy," Shelby said. "At the end of the day, I can throw a couple elbows and usually get Reese. He's going to help us out on both sides, but right now we're focusing on defense and then he'll go over to offense and do some things. It's a fun time to watch him with the ball in his hands. He's going to be a really good player for us."