Indiana will be without its leading rusher for an unknown period of time.

The program on Tuesday announced sophomore running back Morgan Ellison has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities. Additionally, redshirt freshman linebacker Mo Burnam has been suspended for the season-opener at Florida International. The release issued by IU Athletics did not specify the reasons for the suspensions.

IU’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year and recipient of honorable mention recognition from the BTN.com Big Ten All-Freshman team, Ellison Led the Hoosiers with 143 carries for 704 yards along with six touchdowns and 64.0 yards per game.

Burnam redshirted the 2017 season and was a one-time Scout Team player of the week honoree (Georgia Southern).

Without Ellison, redshirt sophomore Cole Gest, senior Mike Majette, redshirt senior Ricky Brookins and freshman Stevie Scott figure to hold down the running back rotation.