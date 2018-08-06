Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-06 13:47:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: Early Look At Newcomers

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

As IU football practices get underway, TheHoosier.com has spent time at some on the sidelines in early August and gotten a look at some of the newcomers.

Check out photos embedded in the gallery below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}