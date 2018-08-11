Indiana Football: Early Emphasis On Speed Developing Paying Off
Getting 15 players to run at speeds faster than 22 miles per hour doesn't happen overnight. Rather, it's the product of Indiana's new emphasis on speed development and seven months of working withi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news