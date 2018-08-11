Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-11 12:23:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Football: Early Emphasis On Speed Developing Paying Off

Sgoe1lr2gyftb8pdmeja
Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.
Sr9oftbr4cq1a41i7qhu
Sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor was one of 17 players who have eclipsed 22 miles per hour in Indiana's speed development testing this summer.
Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Getting 15 players to run at speeds faster than 22 miles per hour doesn't happen overnight. Rather, it's the product of Indiana's new emphasis on speed development and seven months of working withi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}