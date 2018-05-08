Indiana football on Tuesday morning announced officially announced Syracuse graduate transfer defensive tackle Kayton Samuels as an addition to the program.

The 6-foot, 305-pound defensive lineman will be eligible immediately with one year remaining. He plans to study computer science at IU after completing his degree in psychology on May 12.

"Kayton is a big body in the middle who immediately shores up our defense," head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. "He brings a lot of experience with his 24 starts in the ACC. We are pleased to welcome him into our program."

Samuels registered 44 tackles, including 4.5 for loss, with one fumble recovery n 34 career games from 2015-17. He owns 15 multi-tackle games.

"Indiana's atmosphere absolutely amazed me," Samuels said. "Coach Allen is a proven winner and the opportunity to play in the Big Ten fires me up. I am honored to earn a degree from Syracuse University and looking forward to earning my master's degree from Indiana University."

In 2017 - his final season at Syracuse - Samuels played in all 12 contests with seven starts, posting 12 tackles (nine solo), one sack and two quarterback hurries.

In 2016, Samuels appeared in 10 games (5 starts) with 17 tackles, one for loss, and 12 solo stops. After redshirt his freshman year, he started all 12 games in 2015 and collected 15 tackles (eight solo).

Samuels earned a spot on the 2015 All-ACC Academic Team and was a member of the SU Athletic Director's Honor Roll for the second straight semester.

He graduated from Arabia Mountain High School, where he played in the 2013 Florida-Georgia All-Star Game.