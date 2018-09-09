Tom Allen's duties as head coach require him to devote equal attention toward both Indiana's offense and defense. However, as a defensive coordinator and former linebacker, having a fundamentally sound defense is a point of pride.

Allen expressed disappointment after surrendering 28 points and more than 300 yards of total offense to Florida International and challenge his defense to play better. It responded by finishing IU's 20-16 win over Virginia Saturday night with the game-clinching incompletion.

"I got after them pretty good because I just feel like that you've got to play great defense if you want to win games," Allen said. "Today was a prime example of that."

Indiana's defense limited Virginia dual-threat quarterback Bryce Perkins to 106 passing yards and two scores. Although he broke off runs of 47 and 15 yards en route to 125 total, he did not score a touchdown on the ground.

The Hoosiers also held the Cavaliers under 300 yards of total offense.

Furthermore, Virginia converted on just 38 percent of its third downs in the second half compared to 50 percent in the first. Most telling, though, was when the Hoosiers kept their discipline after pass interference penalty gave the Cavaliers an untimed down from the 27 and a chance to win the game, as Perkins' heave toward the endzone fell incomplete.

Indiana also make the stop to win the game despite being on the field for nearly 18 minutes, or 67 percent of the second half.

"It was a lot of fun," IU redshirt junior linebacker Reakwon Jones said. "We emphasized since January finishing, finishing and closing games. It doesn't matter what happens or how they get there, we just have to go out there and compete. It was a lot of fun to see all the drills we worked on really come to life and happen in a real game."