Though he wasn't named starting quarterback, grad transfer Brandon Dawkins will still have a role in Indiana's offense.

IU head coach Tom Allen said all three quarterbacks will play after naming redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey the starter this week on Thursday. For Dawkins, that could come in the form of a special offensive package.

"I see that, I do," Allen said. "We talked about it with him (Wednesday). As that grows and as he executes, I think those are things that for sure (could happen)."

What that package looks like remains to be seen. IU's coaching staff, understandably, hasn't provided any details publicly.

However, what is known is that Dawkins can make plays with both his arms and his legs.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound former Arizona standout completed 70 of 114 passes (61.4 percent) for 732 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in seven games last year for the Wildcats, also rushing 69 times for 459 yards and eight touchdowns. He had his best statistical season as a sophomore with 2,292 yards of total offense (1,348 passing and 944 rushing), passing for eight touchdowns and rushing for 10 more in 10 games in 2015.

Over his three years at Arizona, he completed 188 of 334 passes (56.3 percent) for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also registered 282 carries for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

"Tremendously athletic, and a very very good runner," Allen said. "Throws the ball well on the move, creates a lot of issues. He's gotten better and better throughout fall camp, without question."

While that improvement wasn't enough for Dawkins earn the full-time starting job, it was enough to show the Indiana coaching staff that Dawkins needs to be part of the offensive gameplan. The first chance of seeing such involvement could come next Saturday in the season-opener at Florida International.

Allen made it clear Ramsey is the starter and it won't be a rotational situation like last fall with Ramsey and former IU quarterback Richard Lagow, but acknowledged Dawkins' skillset will warrant him getting on the field.

"It's not a rotational type thing, but I could see a package for him," Allen said. "He brings a lot of things that put pressure on a defense."