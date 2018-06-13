Although Dameon Willis' 2014 classmates Tegray Scales and Chris Covington are gone, Willis feels he has a duty to carry on what they originally came to Bloomington for.

That goal - changing the culture of IU's defense - ultimately drove Willis, a fifth-year linebacker, to call Indiana head coach Tom Allen and return to IU this fall. He made the decision one week after graduating and a little more than five months removed from going through 2017 senior day ceremonies.

"(It was) just simply after graduation, finishing one goal and having the opportunity to settle in and really just focus on the next goal. Not leaving having any regrets," Willis said Tuesday. "This culture that started back in '14, those guys such as Tegray, CC, we had a goal of changing the culture here. This is the turning year and I want to be a part of that."

After informing Allen of his decision, Willis called new IU linebackers coach Kane Wommack. Both conversations concluded with a mutual understanding of the expectations between the player and each coach, expectations that are high by default with Willis being Indiana's most experienced returning linebacker.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native, who made his first career start in the 2016 Foster Farms Bowl vs. Utah, has played in 35 games across three seasons in Bloomington and is the only returning Hoosier linebacker with a collegiate start under his belt.

While Indiana's other returnees have collectively played in 67 career games, only three scholarship linebackers out of eight on the roster account for that total, still making it a relatively young group.

"You’re as strong as your weakest link," Willis said. "For freshmen, young guys, it’s important that leading those guys is the main factor. That's the most important thing. As leader of the group, it’s my job to make sure everyone is ready. If it’s not, then I’ll take that."

Willis' leadership role requires an energized approach to ensure there are no weak links.

"A whole lot of enthusiasm," he said. "You've got to have enthusiasm with this group. We're young, but we have a lot of energy. It's enthusiasm and showing those guys that anything is easier with a little bit of enthusiasm.

"Definitely enthusiasm day in and day out, yelling all day, shouting everywhere. They probably look at me as a wild man but they'll see the finished product at the end."

One may perceive Willis to be behind having missed spring ball and committed to return for a fifth and final season so late, but he said he hasn't lost a step physically.

He's already begun a new diet while working with Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou and Speed Performance Coach Dr. Matt Rhea, cutting out beef and consuming chicken and fish primarily for his lean sources of protein.

Ultimately, his aim is to get down to a playing weight of somewhere between 225-230 pounds on his 6-foot-1 frame.

Then it's on to the next objective set in place four years ago by Scales and Covington.

"It's a goal we set out from the beginning and we have to carry it out by any means," Willis said. "Just trying to make that happen."