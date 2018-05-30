BORDEN, Ind. -- Indiana's linebacking corps received a big boost to its depth Wednesday as IU head coach Tom Allen announced Dameon Willis will be returning to the program this fall.

"He was kind of beat up and now that he’s had some time to heal, he’s going to be back with us. I think that’s huge," Allen said Wednesday evening at the On The Road With The Hoosiers event at Huber's Orchard & Winery. "He is our most experienced linebacker coming back."

Willis, 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, made 27 tackles, 15 solo, one for loss and one pass breakup while starting one of the 10 games he appeared in as a redshirt junior in 2017. He posted a career-high seven stops and a half-TFL against Michigan State. He had originally gone through senior day at the end of the season.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native has played in 35 games across three seasons in Bloomington and is the only returning Hoosier linebacker with a collegiate start under his belt. It does, however, give Indiana another linebacker with more than 30 games played, joining redshirt senior Kiante Walton.

Allen also confirmed Wednesday that redshirt senior wide receiver/punt returner J-Shun Harris III will be back with the program this fall. Harris is currently recovering from his third ACL injury of his collegiate career.