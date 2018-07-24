Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

The Big Ten network could be facing its biggest challenge in its 11-year history, despite immense growth and success since its initial launch in 2007.

That’s according to Mark Silverman, the network’s president, in his comments at Big Ten Media Day on Tuesday in Chicago.

Comcast initially announced it was dropping BTN for out-of-market customers in April. Now, it seems there’s a chance all BTN games - plus Big Ten games on FS1 - may not be available for all Comcast/Xfinity customers nationally, even customers in the regional markets.

That would take into effect for this fall’s lineup.

“My fear is the removal of BTN in the outer market may just be the first step in Comcast's plan to remove BTN from their systems everywhere, including the Big Ten home markets,” Silverman said. “Now, in addition to the BTN agreement expiring, so is the agreement for all Big Ten games that air on FS1.

“BTN and FS1 have made proposals to Comcast dating back to February, and we've had no substantive response at all. As a result, we believe BTN and those Big Ten games that are on FS1 are in danger of not being carried on Comcast this coming season.

“So we are letting people know this to alert Comcast subscribers of this real possibility they may lose these games.”

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any way to view the games. Silverman added Comcast would be the only carrier not to have the contests, meaning other cable providers, Internet streams, etc., will still have the games.

“I'm feeling with a little over five weeks left before football season, we should be much further along than we are,” Silverman said. “It's extremely concerning.

“I've gone through this with them 10 years ago. And I can't predict what their motivations are. I don't know what their motivations are.

“We believe we have a strong value product especially in our Big Ten area. We know we rate among the highest of all sports networks in our area. We believe we've given viewers and fans a lot of fantastic moments covering the Big Ten over the past 10 years, and we believe we should be in every single cable lineup across the country, including Comcast.

“And we hope to be able to do that.”

Silverman urged fans to go to keepbigten.com for additional information and updates as the situation progresses.

“Comcast subscribers across the country are at risk of losing BTN and Big Ten football games on FS1 on September 1,” a statement on the website says. “We have offered Comcast proposals with rates that are in-line with what other distributors are paying; however, Comcast has not substantively responded to any of our renewal proposals, yet stopped offering BTN to subscribers outside of the conference’s home markets.

“We love Big Ten football as much as the fans and feel a responsibility to alert Comcast subscribers of the real possibility that they may lose BTN and Big Ten football games on FS1.”

Indiana currently has three games scheduled to be televised on either BTN or FS1 - vs. Virginia (BTN) on Sept. 8, vs. Ball State (BTN) on Sept. 15 and at Minnesota (FS1) on Oct. 26.

The television networks for several of the games on IU's schedule are still to be announced.

