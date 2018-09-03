Indiana redshirt sophomore running back Cole Gest sustained a torn ACL in the Hoosiers' season-opener win at Florida International and will miss the remainder of the season as a result, IU head coach Tom Allen announced Monday morning.

"Hate it for him, I know how hard he's worked and played extremely well when he was in there and great, great person," Allen said. "Works unbelievably hard and, obviously, has a setback now he has to handle. We'll be with him side by side through this whole process and he'll come back stronger than ever and he'll be with us again in the future. So thoughts and prayers with him through this time."

Gest registered five carries for 17 yards and one catch for 10 yards prior to exiting the game in Miami. The Lyndhurst (Ohio) St. Edward product was listed as the No.1 running back on the program's depth chart following sophomore Morgan Ellison's indefinite suspension in August.

"It's tough. He's one of the hardest-working guys on our team. He's improved so much," Indiana redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey said. "You saw for however long he was in there, his burst. It's sad for a guy like that because of how hard he works and the kind of person he is."

Indiana's backfield is now without its top two leading rushers from the 2017 season with Gest out for the year and Ellison still suspended. Given those circumstances, Allen said he expects freshman Stevie Scott, redshirt senior Mike Majette, redshirt senior Ricky Brookins and freshman Ronnie Walker Jr. to elevate their level of play.

"I think that room is talented. There's guys in there who can make plays with the ball in their hands," Ramsey said. "Now, it's who's going to step up? There's guys in there that are going to prove themselves."