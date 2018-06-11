"I know I have to go out and beat some great kickers, but that's my goal."

"Going into fall camp, I definitely want to start," he said. "I want to be the clearcut No. 1 guy.

Charles Campbell has a clearcut goal in mind after arriving in Bloomington this summer for his freshman season.

The Army All-American kicker made 35-of-38 PAT attempts and 6-of-13 field goal tries in his senior season, with a long of 50 yards.

His showing at various camps earned him a five-star rating from Kohls Kicking, and a ranking as the No. 6 kicker nationally in 2018.

"He is a confident and talented field goal kicker, who has great command of his body and his ball striking," the website wrote. "His kickoffs have improved as well.

"He might be the most game ready player in this class."

To make that happen, Campbell says he continues to focus on his technique. He's also spent a lot of time in the weight room.

The incoming freshman said his squat and bench press marks have risen around 30 pounds in the last 12 months, and he's added 10 pounds of weight to his frame.

"I need to visualize myself in situations - like a gamewinning kick, I have to visualize that kick and do it in practice," he said. "I've been working on technique and perfect my swing as much as I can.

"Squat helps with explosiveness and your all-around power. Me personally, I feel like if I'm bigger on kickoffs, that will help me if I have complete control of my body. It will be easier to run through and take all my energy and all that extra weight and put it into the ball.

"So I've been hitting the weight room hard to get stronger, make my kicks go further."

There are always some adjustments with a freshman transition. Campbell noted for the first time in his life, he's "on his own," like all freshmen when they arrive to college.

But he has the support of his team, from IU coaches down to other players. IU's 2018 signing class featured four players from Tennessee, including Campbell, which helps his roughly five-hour move to Big Ten country.

"For my first week, I can tell everyone works together and want to get better," Campbell said. "Everyone wants to work.

"I'm friends with all the Memphis guys. They're all cool."

Replacing a first-team All-Big Ten kicker in Griffin Oakes could be quite a challenge, but Campbell seems to already be up to the task.