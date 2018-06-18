Now, after finally arriving in Bloomington, he'll lineup at the "husky" position - essentially a hybrid safety/linebacker.

The freshman's prep career started out as a wide receiver, then he tested the defensive side of the ball and was being recruited as a linebacker.

One of the more versatile athletes IU signed in its 2018 class was Cordova (Tenn.) St. Benedict's Cam Jones .

"I've been talking to Reakwon Jones and Marcelino Ball and being under them helps me," Jones said. "We're competing, but for them to be able to teach me the way things go, it's great.

"Marcelino's a great guy, he's a great athlete and I'm ready to get on the field with him."

Ball in particular has taken up a leadership role with Jones. The freshman said they've been spending time together doing extra workouts on the field following practice, working on things like technique and footwork.

"In high school ball you're supposed to stand out, especially being recruited by the Big Ten," Jones said. "But when you come to a program like this, everyone's good...so they keep telling me to grind, go work for what you want.

"To play husky you have to be a savage - you have to be a dog. And I feel like I have it in me."

An adjustment that's key for many newcomers is the changes in conditioning. The attention-to-detail at a school with the stature of a program like IU can be a big leap from the prep level.

Jones said he previously had a 295-pound max in bench press and a 495-pound squat max. He's not sure what he's at now, but has been working hard with Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou, who Jones says emphasizes "technique and power."

"Speed is very important," Jones said. "You have to be the fastest on the field - he enforces that."

In addition to working with Ball and Jones, an aspect helping Jones' transition to Bloomington is the togetherness of the 2018 class.

He already knew Jacolby Hewitt and Jaylin Williams, with the trio all from being around the Memphis region. Jones, though, says there are no cliques with the class - regardless of what part of the country they're from, they've all bonded together.

That would be music to the ears of IU head coach Tom Allen, whose coaching philosophy keys around the phrase "LEO" - love each other.

"We all get along good," Jones said. "We have a good relationship - when we hang out in the dorms, it's all of us.

"I love that about these boys. They all want to be a part of something big."

Jones finished with 251 rushing yards on 42 carries (6.0 yards per carry) and eight rushing touchdowns as a senior. He also caught 34 passes for 624 yards (18.4 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Jones finished with 82 tackles (14.5 tackles for loss), six sacks and two interceptions.

