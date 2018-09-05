Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be televised live on BTN.

TheHoosier.com has a look at noteworthy facts and figures entering Indiana's Saturday tilt against Virginia.

14 - Wins for IU in its last 16 home openers. They've also won 31 of the last 36.

2 - Wins for Virginia all-time against IU. The Hoosiers won the last game in the matchup, 34-17 last season.

12 - Wins for IU in its last 13 non-conference games.

5 - Multi-takeaway games for safety Jonathan Crawford following his two forced turnovers at FIU.

9 - True freshmen who got reps in the season opener, including tight end Matt Bjorson, safety Jamar Johnson, husky Cam Jones, safety Devon Matthews, linebacker Micah McFadden, quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Stevie Scott, athlete Reese Taylor, cornerback Jaylin Williams.

8 - Games for Virginia all-time in the state of Indiana: Ball State (0-1), Indiana (2-1), Purdue (1-1) and Notre Dame (0-2).

108 - Rushing yards for UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins against Richmond, including two rushing touchdowns.

2 - Indiana natives on UVa's roster: Granger native Ben Knutson and Indianapolis native Nash Griffin.

14 - Places between Indiana and Virginia in the S&P+ rankings on FootballOutsiders. Virginia is ranked 43rd nationally while Indiana is ranked 57th.

6 - Years since UVa has beaten a Big Ten team. They defeated Penn State 17-16 in Sept. 2012.

