As the parent of a product of David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea's system, longtime Big Ten Network analyst Howard Griffith endorses the new analytics-based direction of Indiana's strength and conditioning program.

"I saw the difference, in just a few months, in what my son looked like and was able to do," Griffith said Monday. "Indiana fans – and I know these players – are excited to have somebody like (Ballou and Rhea), because it's really going to help them in all areas, as far as speed, strength."

Griffith's son, Houston, spent his final two seasons of high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. from 2016-17. The development of Houston, a four-star safety in the class of 2018 according to Rivals.com, under Ballou during his junior season helped Houston eventually land a scholarship offer from Notre Dame, where he is competing for playing time at cornerback this fall after signing with the program last December.

Part of Ballou and Dr. Rhea's approach over the last several months has involved improving Indiana players' explosiveness by tracking and measuring their progress through a metric called peak power, which measures the amount of weight they have on a bar and how fast they move it, according to Ballou.

Players measure and record their performance using software on an iPad. There's also machines that work other muscles and give a specific firing number which helps Ballou and Dr. Rhea determine what weaknesses to be targeted for specific players.

Griffith sees the data-driven approach as one that will continue to build and improve throughout the country.

"You've got to tip your hat off to Indiana for putting the resources behind it, because it's not cheap," Griffith said. "When you can have the science to produce those numbers, it will still be important for everybody to take advantage of it. But again, Indiana fans get excited about they numbers and they should be, but now it's about taking it to the field. And that's the ultimate goal. You've got to see the results."

Acquiring the means to achieve those results in terms of player development is important for programs like Indiana, according to Griffith.

"I think if you have the resources - schools that have unlimited resources obviously can pour it in, and not every school has that opportunith," Griffith said. "Again, it goes back to the administration to be able to see what's important when you can see a difference.

"I can only imagine, when you see the results on the field, that now all of sudden that budget becomes even bigger. Not only does it spread through football but it spreads throughout the athletic department."