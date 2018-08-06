The show opened with DiNardo and Griffith discussing a variety of topics, including:

What IU head coach Tom Allen needs to do in Year 2

DiNardo: "You mentioned that Tom took over after two straight bowl games, and he's the only coach in Indiana history to do that. I think he's got to get momentum back, especially when you see what's going on in West Lafayette. These two schools have always been tied together, especially in recruiting in the state, so he's got to get some momentum back.

"He's got to do probably his best job coaching the defense. He maintains that title, defensive coordinator. This might be his biggest task on defense to build a really good unit."

Griffith: "I think the other thing is being able to get the offense and defense going at the same time. We've been able to see them offense when they put the points up with the best of them, and we've seen the last couple what they've been able to with an outstanding job defensively. If they can put those two things together, that gives them a definite edge. But they've got to get there and they haven't been there yet."

DiNardo: "The schedule's more favorable this year. They were this far from going to a bowl. Last year it would've been three in a row if it not for the Purdue game. They're going to be there again. I think it's going to be the same type of season. But getting momentum back with a new facility, it's more difficult when Purdue's doing well, I can tell you from first-hand experience. It's a factor."

Griffith: "The players know exactly what to expect the second time around. He's not having to expend as much time from the front of the room explaining what he wants his culture to ultimately be. So that will help him as well.

On being on the cusp of accomplish three straight years going to a bowl game and how that impacts Indiana's mentality heading into camp

Griffith: "You still have to pay attention to detail, because it's very easy as a player to say, ok, we can look at some of the games last year and say, 'We were a play away here and a play away there,' and assume we can put ourselves in that position again. This a totally different team, totally different time. So you have to pay attention to details and make sure that you don't leave plays out on the field, because (the margin of error) is razor thin. You've got to be able to make the plays you can make when you have those opportunities.

DiNardo: "To your point Howard, I absolutely agree. With video now, with all the technology, you take all the players that came back and show them where they can improve. It's such a great teaching tool, and that's where you can close the gap."

On the investment in facilities and players feeding off that

DiNardo: "There's no doubt. We've seen improved facilities all over the conference. Who has the best, I think instead of who has the best, who has the one that fits the culture of their university and their athletic department. This one that Indiana just put up (the south endzone project), this is what Indiana does. It's for all sports, but they have made tremendous progress with facilities."

Griffith: "And as a player, you have to feel good about what's going on at the university, because you see the improvements. Whether it's behind the scenes, as far as the equipment with the strength and conditioning area, or whether you're going into the south endzone where it's outstanding. I thought where they're going to end up eating and doing training tables, it's going to be a great place for them. The vibe is great, the colors are great and you get to look out over the field. I think it's going to be a cool opportunity that these players are going to have a great time taking advantage of."

DiNardo: "And everything's in one building. The academic center used to be in Assembly Hall, now the academics are here. The strength and conditioning's here, the food and training here. So now it's not a building, but you come to one place and you have everything you need as a student athlete."



Griffith: "And they have more things that are online that are going to be coming, so it's going to continue to improve."