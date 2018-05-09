Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

As we enter the doldrums of summer, some early preseason rankings for 2018 are starting to roll out.

Athlon ranked every starting quarterback in FBS football, projecting Arizona transfer Brandon Dawkins to start for the Hoosiers and ranking him No. 73 nationally - adding he'll have competition from redshirt sophomore Peyton Ramsey.

"Dawkins arrives in Bloomington after spending the last four seasons at Arizona," the publication wrote. "With Khalil Tate entrenched as the starter, the California native decided to depart Tucson for a chance to start elsewhere.

"Dawkins isn’t guaranteed the starting job, however. Peyton Ramsey is in mix after throwing for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Ramsey showed potential in his first opportunity for snaps but averaged only 6.1 yards per attempt.

"As evidenced by his 2016 rushing totals at Arizona (944 yards), Dawkins can be a difference maker on the ground. However, just like Ramsey, Dawkins has room to improve as a passer (53.6 completion percentage in 2016)."

The publication ranks Penn State's Trace McSorley as the top gunslinger in the conference, checking in at No. 3 nationally.

"With Saquan Barkley off to the NFL, Penn State’s Big Ten title and CFB Playoff hopes rest with McSorley," the publication wrote. "The Virginia native has posted back-to-back prolific seasons as Penn State’s starter and is among the top candidates to win the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

"McSorley has accounted for 7,184 passing yards and 57 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Additionally, he’s rushed for 856 yards and 18 scores on the ground in that span. McSorley’s 77 career touchdowns are the most by any Penn State player in program history."

In total, IU will face three quarterbacks in the top 25 in conference play this year.

Here's Athlon's full list of projected starters for the conference, accompanied by national ranking (IU opponents italicized):

3) Trace McSorley, Penn State

12) Brian Lewerke, Michigan State

15) Shea Patterson, Michigan

25) Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin

27) Nate Stanley, Iowa

28) Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

37) Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

44) David Blough, Purdue

52) Kasim Hill, Maryland

68) Adrian Martinez, Nebraska

73) Brandon Dawkins, Indiana

93) Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

110) Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers

116) Cam Thomas, Illinois

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.