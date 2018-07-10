The 2018 college football season is fast-approaching, and one publication expects Indiana to qualify for the postseason.

Athlon Sports on Monday projected Indiana to play Wake Forest in this year's Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, Mich. on Dec. 26. The prediction only included the opponent and not the record of either team.

The Hoosiers are one of 10 Big Ten programs Athlon expects to receive a bowl bid in 2018, joining Minnesota, Nebraska, Maryland, Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State.

If the prediction holds true, it would be Indiana's third bowl appearance in the last four seasons. The Hoosiers reached the Pinstripe Bowl in 2015 and the Foster Farms Bowl in 2016 but missed out on a third consecutive appearance in 2017 following an Old Oaken Bucket game loss to in-state rival Purdue in the regular season finale.

In its 2018 Big Ten projections, Athlon forecasts a 6-6 overall record and 3-6 Big Ten record for Indiana with a sixth-place in the Big Ten East.

Meanwhile, Athlon predicts a 7-5 overall record and 4-4 ACC record for Wake Forest with a fourth-place finish in the ACC's Atlantic division. Athlon also regards Wake Forest's offensive line as the fourth-best unit in the conference.

Indiana opens the 2018 season at Florida International on Sept. 1 with kickoff set for 7 p.m. eastern time. It will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

