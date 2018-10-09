This year's early signing period is a little over nine weeks away, but drawing closer nonetheless.

IU head coach Tom Allen has a clear idea of the positions he wants to prioritize in the weeks leading up Dec. 19.

"I think you're always looking for as much length and size that we can get on the offensive and defensive line," Allen said. "The receiver position to me is a big deal. We're really emphasizing that. You've got some guys that will be moving on, and we've got to continue to get our numbers right at that position. So I think those will be the two key thoughts there."

In both cases, the Hoosiers would be building off commits already in place at those positions. Allen can't address specific prospects, but a separate overview of Indiana's offer list and projected roster changes provides an idea of who Indiana is looking at while trying to fill those remaining spots in the class.

Natural roster attrition - graduation - has Indiana projected to lose four offensive linemen to graduation. It holds commitments from four prospects in that group already in grad transfer Nick Linder, redshirt seniors Delroy Baker and Wes Martin, and senior Brandon Knight.

Even with those four commitments, it is still targeting 3-star Florida offensive tackle Kaleb Boateng, 3-star Florida offensive tackle Antoine Whitner, and 3-star Ohio offensive guard Darrius Johnson. All other uncommitted prospects who were offered by IU at either position on the offensive line have narrowed their recruitment and excluded IU.

Meanwhile, graduation will cause Indiana to lose two players at wide receiver with redshirt seniors Luke Timian and J-Shun Harris exhausting their eligibility. Redshirt juniors Donovan Hale and Nick Westbrook each have one year of eligibility left after this season, which means Indiana likely takes two players at the position in this recruiting class.

IU already has 3-star Maryland wide receiver Jordan Jakes in the fold. Four-star Indianapolis Warren Central wide receiver David Bell is Indiana's top overall target left. Three-star Mississippi wide receiver Kevin Barnett is also a priority receiver target.

Allen's comments during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon followed 2019 4-star Avon (Ind.) High running back Sampson James flipping his commitment from Ohio State to Indiana, giving the Hoosiers their 16th verbal pledge in that class and Rivals' No. 41 recruiting class nationally.

"We've just got to keep building, keep moving, keep focusing on the task at hand, and don't look to the left or right, but look straight ahead," Allen said.