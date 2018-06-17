Class of 2019 3-star Pennsylvania offensive guard Michael Katic committed to IU Sunday afternoon, becoming the second prospect to give the Hoosiers his verbal pledge on the day.

Father's Day Weekend 2018 has proven to be a fruitful recruiting weekend for IU.

Katic's commitment puts IU's total at seven for the 2019 class, joining 3-star Indianapolis Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy, 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore, 4-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters and 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons. Katic is the third recruit to give his verbal pledge to IU this weekend, as Tracy made the call Sunday morning and Passmore Friday afternoon.

Katic chose Indiana over 18 additional schools who extended offers, including Boston College, Cincinnati, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia, among others.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine Richland product helped his school average 253.2 passing yards per game and 232.8 rushing yards per game while tallying 99 total touchdowns as a junior. Gibsonia was ranked No. 10 nationally in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 rankings after finishing the 2017 season 16-0 and capturing the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 6A state championship.