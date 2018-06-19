The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus product committed to IU Tuesday afternoon, becoming the 11th member of IU's 2019 recruiting class.

Cooper chose Indiana over additional offers from Florida, Michigan, Mississippi, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Florida, Syracuse and Utah, with Georgia, Louisville, Kentucky and Miami (Fla.) showing interest.

Additionally, Cooper is the eighth commitment in the last five days for Indiana and third on Tuesday alone. Ohio long snapper Sean Wracher and 3-star Florida linebacker Dorian jones kicked things off Tuesday morning and followed verbal pledges from 3-star Alabama defensive tackle C.J. Person on Monday, 3-star Pennsylvania offensive guard Michael Katic and 3-star Indianapolis Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy on Sunday, 3-star Tennessee offensive tackle Matthew Bedford on Saturday, and 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore - Cooper's Columbus teammate - on Friday.

Four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters and 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons round out the current group of Hoosier commits which ranks No. 32 nationally according to Rivals.com.