The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International product announced his commitment to IU Tuesday afternoon, becoming the 12th member of Indiana's 2019 recruiting class.

Rivals.com considers Bonhomme the No. 45 outside linebacker nationally in 2019. He chose the Hoosiers over 13 other offers, including Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia State, Kent State, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Old Dominion, South Dakota, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, Troy, Tulane, UCF and Western Kentucky.

Bonhomme is the fourth prospect to commit to IU on Tuesday alone and ninth verbal pledge in the last five days. Ohio long snapper Sean Wracher, 3-star Florida linebacker Dorian Jones and 3-star Florida tight end Gary Cooper preceded Bonhomme on Tuesday and followed verbal pledges from 3-star Alabama defensive tackle C.J. Person on Monday, 3-star Pennsylvania offensive guard Michael Katic and 3-star Indianapolis Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy on Sunday, 3-star Tennessee offensive tackle Matthew Bedford on Saturday, and 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore on Friday.

Four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters and 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons round out the current group of Hoosier commits which remained at No. 32 nationally following Bonhomme's commitment according to Rivals.com.

Bonhomme helped Clearwater Academy International to a 7-7 record as a junior. He was named named the Linebacker MVP at the Best of the Midwest Combine in Indianapolis in February.