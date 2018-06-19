The 6-foot, 220-pound inside linebacker from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Oxbridge Academy verbally committed to IU on Tuesday, becoming the 10th member of Indiana's 2019 recruiting class.

Rivals.com considers Jones the No. 35 inside linebacker nationally in 2019. He chose the Hoosiers over offers from Buffalo, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Florida, Syracuse and Temple, with Arkansas showing interest.

Jones is the second commitment on Tuesday alone and seventh in the last five days for the Hoosiers. Ohio long snapper Sean Wracher also committed to IU on Tuesday morning, following verbal pledges from 3-star Alabama defensive tackle C.J. Person on Monday, 3-star Pennsylvania offensive guard Michael Katic and 3-star Indianapolis Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy on Sunday, 3-star Tennessee offensive tackle Matthew Bedford on Saturday, and 3-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore on Friday.

Four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters and 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emory Simmons round out the current group of Hoosier commits.

Jones registered 69 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games as a junior, helping Oxbridge Academy to a 10-2 overall record and Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A championship appearance.