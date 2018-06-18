The 6-foot-2, 299-pound Montomgery (Ala.) Catholic defensive lineman announced his commitment to IU via Twitter Monday morning, becoming the eighth member of IU's 2019 recruiting class. Rivals.com considers Person the No. 40 defensive tackle nationally and No. 35 player in Alabama.

All Glory to God...its been a long time coming. #LEO #Hoosiers #IUnit19 pic.twitter.com/CcHRAMQNSG

Person chose IU following an official visit to Bloomington this past weekend. He held 11 other offers, including Memphis, Mississippi State and Purdue, among others

His verbal pledge also marks the fifth in the last four days for IU.

Three-star Florida defensive tackle Jeramy Passmore started the chain reaction off Friday, followed by commitments from 3-star Tennessee offensive tackle Matthew Bedford on Saturday and 3-star Indianapolis Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy and 3-star Pennyslvania offensive guard Michael Katic on Sunday.

Four-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins, 3-star Missouri Athlete Ivory Winters and 3-star North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons round out the current group of Hoosier commits.

Person tallied 81 tackles, including 48 solo and 24 for loss, and three sacks as a junior according to MaxPreps.com, helping Montgomery Catholic to a 10-2 overall record and Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 4A Quadrant 1 semifinals appearance.