Indiana Football: 2022-25 Big Ten Schedules Released

IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers face a number of challenging games in 2022-25.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

The Big Ten announced league schedules for 2022-25 on Wednesday, including IU's future slate.

Each of these seasons feature nine Big Ten games and at least one conference matchup on opening weekend.

Here's a breakdown of IU's slate year-by-year.

2022

Sept. 3: Northwestern

Oct. 1: at Nebraska

Oct. 8: Maryland

Oct. 22: at Rutgers

Oct. 29: at Ohio State

Nov. 5: Penn State

Nov. 12: at Michigan

Nov. 19: Michigan State

Nov. 26: Purdue

Dec. 3: B1G Championship Game

2023

Sept. 2: Ohio State

Sept. 30: at Maryland

Oct. 7: at Penn State

Oct. 21: Rutgers

Oct. 28: at Illinois

Nov. 4: at Michigan State

Nov. 11: Wisconsin

Nov. 18: Michigan

Nov. 25: Purdue

Dec. 2: B1G Championship Game

2024

Sept. 21: at Rutgers

Oct. 12: Maryland

Oct. 19: Michigan State

Oct. 26: at Michigan

Nov. 2: Iowa

Nov. 9: at Minnesota

Nov. 16: at Ohio State

Nov. 23: Penn State

Nov. 30: Purdue

Dec. 7: B1G Championship Game

2025

Sept. 20: Ohio State

Oct. 4: at Northwestern

Oct. 11: Rutgers

Oct. 18: at Michigan State

Oct. 25: Nebraska

Nov. 1: at Penn State

Nov. 15: Michigan

Nov. 22: at Maryland

Nov. 29: at Purdue

Dec. 6: B1G Championship Game

