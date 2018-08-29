Indiana Football: 2022-25 Big Ten Schedules Released
The Big Ten announced league schedules for 2022-25 on Wednesday, including IU's future slate.
Each of these seasons feature nine Big Ten games and at least one conference matchup on opening weekend.
Here's a breakdown of IU's slate year-by-year.
2022
Sept. 3: Northwestern
Oct. 1: at Nebraska
Oct. 8: Maryland
Oct. 22: at Rutgers
Oct. 29: at Ohio State
Nov. 5: Penn State
Nov. 12: at Michigan
Nov. 19: Michigan State
Nov. 26: Purdue
Dec. 3: B1G Championship Game
2023
Sept. 2: Ohio State
Sept. 30: at Maryland
Oct. 7: at Penn State
Oct. 21: Rutgers
Oct. 28: at Illinois
Nov. 4: at Michigan State
Nov. 11: Wisconsin
Nov. 18: Michigan
Nov. 25: Purdue
Dec. 2: B1G Championship Game
2024
Sept. 21: at Rutgers
Oct. 12: Maryland
Oct. 19: Michigan State
Oct. 26: at Michigan
Nov. 2: Iowa
Nov. 9: at Minnesota
Nov. 16: at Ohio State
Nov. 23: Penn State
Nov. 30: Purdue
Dec. 7: B1G Championship Game
2025
Sept. 20: Ohio State
Oct. 4: at Northwestern
Oct. 11: Rutgers
Oct. 18: at Michigan State
Oct. 25: Nebraska
Nov. 1: at Penn State
Nov. 15: Michigan
Nov. 22: at Maryland
Nov. 29: at Purdue
Dec. 6: B1G Championship Game