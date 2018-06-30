He chose the Hoosiers over offers from Nebraska, NC State, Virginia, West Virginia and Arizona among others.

The Hoosiers picked up 10 different verbal commitments over the span of of the last 30 days, and on the last day of June, three-star defensive tackle Sio Nofoagatoto'a announced his decision to commit to IU.

There's no other way to end the last day of June than with a new IU football commit.

"At the end of the day I have to make the best decision for me and my family and with all of that being said I'd like to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Indiana University," he tweeted. "#LEO #GoHoosiers."

Nofoagatoto'a is the No. 12 commit in the 2019 class for IU, which ranks 45th nationally according to Rivals. The group now includes one four-star prospect and 10 different three-stars, plus long-snapper Sean Wracher, who's regarded as one of the top snappers in the class.

The three-star defensive tackle finished with 90 tackles as a junior, including 13.5 sacks, plus two fumble recoveries.

"Nofoagatoto'a measured in at 6-foot-2 and a solid 332-pounds," Nate Clouse of HuskerOnline.com wrote this summer from a Rivals camp. "The big defensive lineman carries his weight very well and is extremely strong.

"His power was on display during the drill work and one-on-one sessions. Perhaps the most impressive part of his game is just how quick and explosive he is off of the ball given his massive size.

He joins four-star defensive end Beau Robbins, three-star tackle CJ Person and three-star tackle Jeramy Passmore among the defensive line commitments from this cycle.

