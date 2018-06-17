Indiana Football: 2019 Target Larry Tracy Commits To IU
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Father's Day kicked off with an early morning gift for IU head coach Tom Allen.
Decatur Central three-star cornerback Larry Tracy, a priority target for the Hoosiers, committed to IU on Sunday morning.
He was one of a handful of prospects in Bloomington this weekend for official visits.
"I will be taking my talents and furthering my education at Indiana University," Tracy wrote on Twitter. "It's always been home and it always will be. #LEO #IUnit19."
Tracy previously committed to Iowa before decommitting from the Hawkeyes in January. He also held offers from Minnesota and Purdue among others.
In March, he issued a top five list including IU, Minnesota, Iowa, Purdue and Cincinnati.
The three-star cornerback finished with 86 tackles in 12 games as a junior at Decatur Central - including four for a loss - plus five pass breakups and two interceptions, helping his squad to a 10-2 overall record.
He becomes the No. 6 commitment in IU's 2019 class, and the second from the state of Indiana, joining four-star defensive end Beau Robbins.
IU's recruiting class stands at 44th nationally on Rivals.
STAYING HOME ⚪️🔴 #LEO #IUnit19 #Hoosier pic.twitter.com/21UoejoQGQ— Larry Tracy (@og_tracy10) June 17, 2018
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.