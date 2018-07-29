The two-star listed offers from Nebraska, Pittsburgh and UCF among others.

On Sunday, the Hoosiers picked up a verbal commitment from Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic offensive lineman Michael Cartwright .

"First of all, I just want to thank God for everything he has done for me because without him none of this is possible," Cartwright wrote on Twitter. "I'd like to thank Mom and Dad for raising and grooming me into the person I am today, and my grandparents, aunts, uncles and everone who helped along the way...So today on July 29, I'm really really proud to say that I'm 1000 percent committing to the Indiana University!

"Go Hoosiers. #LEO."

Cartwright is the 13th commitment for IU in the class of 2019, and the third offensive lineman, joining three-star Michael Katic and three-star Matthew Bedford.

Champagnat Catholic won Florida's Class A title in 2017, including a 24-7 victory over Jacksonville University Christian in the championship game.

According to Tribune242, he also averaged 15 rebounds and 12.6 points per game for the school's basketball team last year, and won a district title in shot put.

