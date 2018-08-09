Class of 2019 4-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins and 3-star Indianapolis Decatur Central cornerback Larry Tracy were two of 35 chosen to the squad, which annual recognizes the top talent from Central Indiana.

Two in-state Indiana commits on Wednesday were named to the Indianapolis Star's preseason Super Team for 2018.

According to The Star, Robbins recorded 58 tackles, including six for loss, along with 11 sacks in 13 games last year, helping Carmel to an 8-5 overall record and Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class 6A semistate appearance. He was named to The Star's postseason Super Team after his junior season as well.

According to MaxPreps, Tracy collected 86 tackles, including four for loss, along with two interceptions, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 12 games as a junior, helping Decatur Central to a 10-2 overall record and IHSAA Class 5A sectional championship appearance. He earned Super Team honorable mention recognition following the 2017 season.

Robbins and Carmel kick off the 2018 season hosting Louisville (Ky.) Trinity Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. eastern time. Tracy and Decatur Central will host Franklin Central on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. for their season-opener.

Aside from Robbins and Trayce, several 2019 and 2020 IU targets made the list as well, including:

• 2019 4-star Indianapolis Warren Central wide receiver David Bell.

• 2020 4-star Carmel defensive tackle Cole Brevard.

• 2020 3-star Indianapolis Scecina wide receiver David Baker.

Click here to view all 35 selections for the Indianapolis Star's entire 2018 preseason Super Team