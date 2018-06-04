Indiana Football: 2019 Athlete Craig Young Breaks Down Top Five
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30One of the top football prospects in Indiana has set his official visit to Bloomington.Fort Wayne (Ind.) Wayne athlete Craig Young will visit IU officia...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news