Indiana Football: 2019 4-Star In-State WR David Bell Talks Top Five

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Class of 2019 4-star Indianapolis Warren Central wide receiver David Bell released a top five earlier this month of Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa, Penn State and Indiana. For Bell, multiple factors led ...

