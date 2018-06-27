Indiana Football: 2019 4-Star In-State WR David Bell Talks Top Five
Class of 2019 4-star Indianapolis Warren Central wide receiver David Bell released a top five earlier this month of Ohio State, Purdue, Iowa, Penn State and Indiana. For Bell, multiple factors led ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news