"First I want to give an honor to God for blessing me with the opportunity to continue my football career at the Indiana University," Winters said in a post published to his personal Twitter account Friday. "Wanna thank my coaches, family, and teammates for helping get here. Gods plan we just getting started."

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Hayti (Missouri) High School product gave his verbal pledge to Indiana Friday afternoon, becoming the second member of the Hoosiers' 2019 class, joining three-star North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons.

Winters' commitment comes approximately six weeks after receiving an Indiana offer and three weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Indiana in late March.

"The facility, I loved it," Winters told TheHoosier.com after that visit. "I also loved how they made me feel like I was at home."

Winters plays both running back and outside linebacker at the preps school but is committing to Indiana as a running back. Following his visit, he said IU's coaching staff also liked his potential playing in the slot.

Winters was a first-team All-State selection by the Springfield (Mo.) News-Ledger as a junior and sophomore. Last fall, he helped lead Hayti to a 9-3 overall record and appearance in the Class 1, District 1 championship game. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns, plus 90 rushing yards according to the Park Hills (Mo.) Daily Journal.