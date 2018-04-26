Partyfixx.co / Graphic

The 2018 NFL Draft runs April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Several Hoosiers hope to hear their name called, including linebackers Chris Covington and Tegray Scales, cornerback Rashard Fant, tight end Ian Thomas and wide receiver Simmie Cobbs. Here's how to watch the draft and what experts are saying about each heading of IU's combine invitees heading into the draft.

2018 NFL Draft Viewing Guide Date Rounds Coverage Begins Channels Thurs., April 26 1 8 p.m. ET NFL Network FOX ESPN ESPN2 ESPN Deportes Fri., April 27 2-3 7 p.m. ET NFL Network FOX ESPN ESPN2 Sat., April 28 4-7 Noon ET NFL Network ABC ESPN

Simmie Cobbs

• Projection: Round 6 or 7 - NFL.com ... NFL.com's prospect grade of 5.30 states that he has a "better than average chance" to make NFL roster." For reference, a prospect grade of 5.50-5.99 states a player has the "chance to become an NFL starter." • Potential landing spots based on mock drafts: - Philadelphia Eagles (Round 5, Pick 32 - WalterFootball.com). • Workouts/meetings prior to draft: Worked out at Indianapolis Colts' and Chicago Bears' local pro days. • Quotable: "Cobbs' size and body control down the field will be enticing to teams, but he doesn't separate and he lacks general quickness. Cobbs toggles between bad drops and great catches and needs to find more stability as a pass catcher since he'll have to make a living handling contested catch situations. Cobbs may need scheme help to get off the line against big, press corners and looks unlikely to become a heavily targeted receiver as a pro. His 40-yard dash time at the Combine will be crucial for his draft stock." -- NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

Chris Covington

• Projection: Round 7 or undrafted free agent - NFL.com. • Potential landing spots based on mock drafts: No mention in mock drafts; however, NFL.com's prospect grade of 4.97 out of 10 states that he "should be in an NFL training camp." For reference, a prospect grade of 5.00 states a player has a "50-50 chance to make NFL roster." • Workouts/meetings prior to draft: Chicago Bears local prospect day. • Quotable: "His versatility is really, really impressive, (and so is) his athleticism," Brooks said. "The fact that he made the transition from quarterback to linebacker speaks volumes about his toughness, because most quarterbacks can't make that type of transition. When I look at the athleticism, I look at the traits, he certainly would have an opportunity and he could find a role as a special teams demon early before making his way into the lineup." -- NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks

Rashard Fant

• Projection: Round 7 or priority free agent - NFL.com. • Potential landing spots based on mock drafts: No mention in mock drafts; however, NFL.com's prospect grade of 5.18 states that he has a "better than average chance" to make NFL roster." For reference, a prospect grade of 5.20-5.49 states a player has "NFL backup or special teams potential." • Workouts/meetings prior to draft: Met with the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans ... Also said at Indiana's Pro Day that he was talking to the Washington Redskins and Tennessee Titans ... Participated in the Indianapolis Colts' local pro day. • Quotable: "Fant is a tale of two cornerbacks on the field. He's small but confident and aggressive as a playmaker allowing his instincts, burst, and aggressiveness to thwart the competition across from him. His size isn't optimal, but he's a very good athlete with the tools to handle coverage responsibilities from the slot. As a tackler, he lacks play strength and commitment and teams found success running to his side. Fant's ball skills make him hard to ignore, but his lack of size and strength will limit the number of teams who consider him." -- NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

Tegray Scales

• Projection: Round 5 - NFL.com. • Potential landing spots based on mock drafts: - Cincinnati Bengals (Round 7, Pick 31 - Walter Football.com). • Workouts/meetings prior to draft: Worked out for New England Patriots, then Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals at their local pro days. • Quotable: "Highly instinctive linebacker who combines a keen sense of play direction with a feel for the optimal angles to fill up the stat sheet. Scales may lack desired size and speed, but his 36 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over the last two seasons should give an indication of his playmaking ability. Evaluators may hem and haw over where to take him, but he has the football intelligence, motor and skill to continue finding tackles as an eventual NFL starter at inside linebacker or as a 4-3 SAM." -- NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein

Ian Thomas