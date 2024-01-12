BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The only current signee in the 2024 Indiana recruiting class is among the nation's best. On Friday afternoon, five-star IU signee Liam McNeeley was among those nominated for the 2024 McDonald's All-American game, IU announced. The Richardson, Tx. native has been signed to Indiana since November 8, 2023 – the beginning of the early signing period this past fall.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Mb3ZpbuKAmSBpdC4g8J+Nn/CfjZQ8YnI+PGJyPkNvbmdyYXR1bGF0 aW9ucyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xpYW1tY25l ZWxleTMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBsaWFtbWNuZWVsZXkzMDwv YT4gb24gYmVpbmcgYSBNY0RvbmFsZOKAmXMgQWxsLUFtZXJpY2FuIEdhbWUg bm9taW5lZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2IwSlk5U3RNYlEiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iMEpZOVN0TWJRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEluZGlh bmEgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEluZGlhbmFNQkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW5kaWFuYU1CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc0NTkwOTMxMTgxMjAx MDQ3Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDEyLCAyMDI0PC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK