Indiana five-star signee Liam McNeeley nominated for the McDonald's AA game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The only current signee in the 2024 Indiana recruiting class is among the nation's best.
On Friday afternoon, five-star IU signee Liam McNeeley was among those nominated for the 2024 McDonald's All-American game, IU announced.
The Richardson, Tx. native has been signed to Indiana since November 8, 2023 – the beginning of the early signing period this past fall.
Should McNeeley be selected for the contest, it would make three straight recruiting classes with an incoming signee to participate in the game but would be the first Indiana has recruited and signed in the more traditional format under Mike Woodson.
In 2022, Oregon transfer and sophomore 7-footer Kel'el Ware was a McDonald's All-American. Just last season, former Duke signee and eventual Indiana signee Mackenzie Mgbako participated in the game as well. Before Ware, the last Indiana participant was Trayce Jackson-Davis in 2019.
In total, 33 McDonald's All-Americans have gone on to play for the Hoosiers. McNeeley hopes to be No. 34.
In 15 games this season with powerhouse Montverde, McNeeley is averaging 13.4 points a game according to MaxPreps.
